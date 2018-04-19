

The Canadian Press





The Superior Court of Quebec upholds the constitutionality of a law passed by the National Assembly in response to the federal referendum clarity act adopted in 1995 after Quebec's petition for sovereignty.

The president of the Societe Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Maxime Laporte, said he expects the judgment to be appealed in this long saga on Quebec's self-determination.

The Quebec Superior Court began hearing the challenge to Bill 99 a little over a year ago.

Since 2001, the former leader of the Parti Egalite, Keith Henderson, has been trying to invalidate the law.

It was passed by the National Assembly under the Parti Québécois (PQ) government of Lucien Bouchard in 2000.

Law 99 - an Act respecting the exercise of fundamental rights and the prerogatives of the people of Quebec and the State of Quebec - is an answer to the federal referendum clarity act adopted in the wake of the events that took place following the referendum of 1995.

The law reaffirms that in a referendum, the winning option is one that "gets the majority of the votes declared valid," ie 50 percent of the votes plus one vote.