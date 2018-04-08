

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press





AUGUSTA, Ga. - Patrick Reed became famous playing for his country. He won for himself on Sunday at the Masters.

Rory McIlroy came after him early. Jordan Spieth briefly tied him for the lead. Rickie Fowler birdied the last hole to leave him no room for error. Reed never flinched through it all on a raucous afternoon at Augusta National, calmly rolling in a 3-foot par putt for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory.

Captain America is now the Masters champion.

Even as the loudest cheers were for everyone else, Reed earned all the respect with two big birdie putts on the back nine, one key par and plenty of grit.

The 27-year-old Texan becomes the fourth straight Masters champion to win his first major.

Fowler holed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 67. He had to settle for his third runner-up finish in a major. He left the scoring cabin when Reed two-putted for par down the slippery slope on the 18th green and waited for a chance to greet Reed.