Red Wings finish road trip by crushing Canadiens 5-0

David Perron scored two goals and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings crushed the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Lucas Raymond, Matt Luff and Joe Veleno added goals. Jordan Oesterle and Olli Matta collected two assists each as Detroit (35-33-9) ended its three-game Canadian road trip with consecutive wins.

Back from missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury, Ville Husso recorded a 24-save shutout.

In his second start for Montreal (30-42-6) this season, Cayden Primeau made 16 saves.

Raymond shocked Primeau with a wrist shot from point-blank range to open the scoring for Detroit 4:55 into the opening frame.

Oesterle found Perron with a long stretch pass to create a breakaway and the native of Sherbrooke, Que., deked Primeau to double Detroit’s lead.

At 7:12 of the second period, Luff hopped on a loose puck in the slot to score his second goal of the campaign.

Detroit added a power-play goal late in the second when Veleno redirected Jake Walman’s shot from the point to score his first goal against his hometown team.

Maatta located Perron with a centring pass in the slot, who tapped in his second of the night at 7:26 of the final frame.

INJURY REPORT

Once again, the Canadiens had to cope with injuries ahead of Tuesday’s game. Goaltender Jake Allen, forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard and defenceman Jordan Harris (lower-body) were ruled out against Detroit.

Harvey-Pinard and Harris were replaced by Joel Armia and Corey Shueneman, respectively.

“I think staying healthy throughout a season is a little bit of an art,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis before the game. “It’s balancing everything and still doing your job, taking care of yourself off the ice, getting in the gym a little bit, but also preventing when you feel like something’s coming.”

JOANNETTE RETIRES

Referee Marc Joannette skated in his final game Tuesday after officiating more than 1,500 games in the National Hockey League and three Stanley Cup finals. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis gifted the Verdun, Que., native with a silver plaque and a bottle of wine. Public address announcer Michel Lacroix acknowledged his retirement during a television break in the first period.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The Red Wings entertain the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.