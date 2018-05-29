

CTV Montreal





Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé said on Tuesday that she’s gotten a firsthand look at everything wrong with the Quebec public healthcare system during her recovery from a fractured femur.

Massé broke her leg while skiing on April 22 and has been residing in a Verdun long-term care facility for the past month. That’s where she’s been receiving physical therapy five days a week.

Massé said she wants to leave the facility as to not take up a bed that could be used for somebody else.

“Last Wednesday they told me I was going to go home and two days later they said ‘Oh no, we don’t have the services at the other end.’”

Massé is set to return home next weekend, at which time she will begin receiving outpatient care, but said she’s seen other people who have not been nearly as fortunate during her stay. She lambasted Health Minister Gaetan Barrette over what she called failed reforms to the system.

“With our income, we put money in that system and I did that all my life and I think it’s just normal that when you need medical care you are able to have it. For me, it’s an injustice to see all these people here, they don’t have money, they don’t have insurance, they need the public system.”

“There are lots of seniors here who arrive and don’t have services for 10 days. We need physicians here, we need nurses to give the complete service to our citizens. That’s what I hope for the system, not only for me.”