MONTREAL -- Just days after seeing our first snowfall, the heat is on.

Temperatures started soaring Thursday across southern Quebec and some cities, like Montreal, are expected to see a record-breaking stretch of warm weather for November.

Bring it on!

Today is the first day in an extended stretch of #warm #weather expected across S QC.

Montreal is expecting a high of 19°C on Thursday and that would tie the previous record for Nov. 5 set in 1988.

Daytime highs are expected to be 15°C and up for the next seven days and that would break the record of five consecutive days set Nov. 4 to 8 in 1938.

Alexandre Parent from Environment and Climate Change Canada says, “It’s not the intensity of this warm spell that surprises me, but the duration of it.”

Montreal could also set another record for the latest 20°C day of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Previously, Montreal had recorded its latest 20°C temperature on Nov. 8 - in 1938 at McGill and in 1975 at Trudeau Airport.

The warm weather is not only affecting southern Quebec, but southern Ontario as well. Toronto could also see a record stretch of warmth.

A cold front is expected to move into southern Quebec by next Wednesday, Nov. 11 and that will eventually drop temperatures back to near seasonal values for Thursday.