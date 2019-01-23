ReCharge: Technical Tips for Caregivers - Longueuil

Event Description:

ReCharge is a series of FREE bilingual workshops. Caregivers topics to discover: basic first aid, medical emergencies (strokes & falls), Alzheimer's disease and activities to stay physically and mentally healthy, given in a welcoming place to share with other caregivers like yourself! Where: St-Mary’s Elementary School at 1863 Brébeuf street, Longueuil. Registration & information, contact Assistance & Referral Centre (ARC) (514) 608-9600, arc.projectcoord@gmail.com

Event Dates & Times:

Every Monday from January 28th - February 18th 2019

At 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.