

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the third period and Jonathan Drouin netted the winner in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens came from behind to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday.

Shea Weber and Max Domi also scored for the Canadiens (29-18-6). Back in goal after serving a one-game suspension for missing the all-star game, Carey Price stopped 21-of-24 shots for his fifth win in a row.

Leon Draisaitl, with two, and captain Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (23-24-5), who have lost five games in a row. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

Edmonton has conceded 24 goals during their five-game skid.

After failing to generate any offence to start the third period, the Canadiens scored with 6:25 left on the clock, on their third shot of the period, to tie the game 3-3. Kotkaniemi netted his second goal in as many games when he roofed the puck on Koskinen from a tight angle after Domi battled hard for the puck behind Edmonton's net.

Seconds after Price made back-to-back saves on Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse in overtime, Drouin scored the winner 58 seconds into the extra frame to give the Canadiens the victory.