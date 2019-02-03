Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the third period and Jonathan Drouin netted the winner in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens came from behind to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday.

Shea Weber and Max Domi also scored for the Canadiens (29-18-6). Back in goal after serving a one-game suspension for missing the all-star game, Carey Price stopped 21-of-24 shots for his fifth win in a row.

Leon Draisaitl, with two, and captain Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (23-24-5), who have lost five games in a row. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

Edmonton has conceded 24 goals during their five-game skid.

After failing to generate any offence to start the third period, the Canadiens scored with 6:25 left on the clock, on their third shot of the period, to tie the game 3-3. Kotkaniemi netted his second goal in as many games when he roofed the puck on Koskinen from a tight angle after Domi battled hard for the puck behind Edmonton's net.

Seconds after Price made back-to-back saves on Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse in overtime, Drouin scored the winner 58 seconds into the extra frame to give the Canadiens the victory.