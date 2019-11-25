MONTREAL -- Quebec's food safety officials have issued a recall on tomato sauce and hot pepper sauce sold by a Montreal retailer.

The hot pepper sauce was sold in 250mL units, and the tomato sauce in 500mL units at Cap'On Food, 1651A Ontario St. E in Montreal until Nov. 21, inclusively.

Officials from Quebec's agriculture, food and fisheries department (MAPAQ) say the products weren't prepared and packaged in a way that would ensure their safety. The retailer voluntary recalled the product; anyone who purchased either of these products is advised to either throw it out or return it to the retailer for a refund.

They were sold in Mason jars at room temperature with a metallic lid. The products do not have a label on them and were sold at that location only and on the company's website.

Even if the products don't show signs of deterioration or smell suspicious, consuming them can represent a risk to health.

The recall is precautionary, however; no illness have been reported in this case.