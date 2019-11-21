MONTREAL -- Food inspectors are warning the public not to eat some fish sold at a fishmonger in Anjou, because it was not properly prepared and packaged.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), as well as the City of Montreal Food Inspection Division issued the recall Wednesday for smoked herring fillets sold at Odessa Fishmonger, 7500 Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd., in the Halles d'Anjou market.

The smoked herring fillets were sold in variable weights until Nov. 20.

In addition, MAPAQ and the city's food inspectors are warning the public not to consume the following products if they were not kept in a freezer from the time of purchase.

The products do not have a label stating to "keep frozen until use" which is required.

BBQ smoked trout

Smoked lemon mackerel

Smoked pepper salmon

Smoked Atlantic salmon pastrami with skin

Hot smoked lemon salmon fillet











The recalled products in question were sold only at Odessa Fishmonger until Nov. 20.

Smoked herring fillets were sold chilled while the barbequed smoked trout, smoked pepper salmon and smoked salmon pastrami were sold frozen. These products were placed in a black tray and covered with a transparent vacuum bag.

The smoked lemon mackerel and hot smoked salmon fillet with lemon were packed in a transparent vacuum bag and sold frozen. The label on the items includes the product name and the words "Poissonnerie Odessa."

The fishmonger voluntarily recalled the items as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who has the smoked herring or hasn't kept any of the other items frozen since the time of purchase is advised not to eat them – even if they don't show any sign of deterioration or odour, it could still be a health risk, officials say.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items so far, said MAPAQ.