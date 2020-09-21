MONTREAL -- Quebec food safety officials are warning the public not to consume basil pesto sold before Sept. 21, 2020 at Kiosque La Vieille Cave Quebec.

The product is being recalled because it was not properly prepared and packaged to ensure its safety.

The pesto was sold in 110 ml and 250 ml glass jars, and was only sold at La Vieille Cave food kiosk located at 937 chemin de la Montagne, in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

The product does not show signs of spoilage or suspicious odour, but eating it may pose a health risk.



No cases of illness have been reported in association with the affected products so far. Anyone who has purchased these products is advised to throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.