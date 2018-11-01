

Quebec officials are warning consumers not to eat smoked mackerel sold by Europe Deli in Ile Perrot.

MAPAQ, the province’s food, agriculture and fisheries board, said the fish was not kept frozen in its vacuum sealed packaging at all times, and the product must be kept frozen to ensure safe storage.

The warning was issued in cooperation with Europe Deli, at 387 Grand Blvd., Unit 102. The product in question was sold up to Oct. 31, inclusive.

Anyone who has this product is being advised not to consume it and to return it to the establishment where they bought it, even if it does not show any signs of alteration or smell suspicious.

MAPAQ says ingesting the fish could present a health risk, but no cases of illness have been reported so far.