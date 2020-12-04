MONTREAL -- A recall has been issued for ratatouille sold at Longueuil store Lou Nissart.

The recall, issued by Quebec's ministry of agriculture, fisheries, and food (MAPAQ) affects the store's 250-ml ratatouille sold up until Dec. 2.

The ministry says the product wasn't prepared or packaged to ensure its safety.

The product was sold at room temperature in small mason jars with the company's name on the cap.

While no illnesses associated to this product have been reported to the MAPAQ yet, it suggests for anyone who has it in their possession to either return it to the store or to throw it out.