MONTREAL -- Provincial and local food officials are warning the public about a recall on products sold at a market in St-Leonard.

Items sold at Marché Kohinoor at 4460 Jean-Talon Street East are being recalled due to undeclared sulphites found in the food. People who have a sensitivity or allergy to sulphites should not consume these products.

The following items were sold in various sized until Dec. 4 only at that market:

Extra lean ground beef

Lean ground beef

Semi-lean ground veal

Spicy Merguez sausages

Strong Merguez sausages

They were packaged in a Styrofoam tray covered with clear plastic wrap and chilled.

The product label included, in addition to the product's name, the words 'Marché Kohinoor.'

The voluntary recall is in place as a precaution and applies only to people who are allergic or sensitive to sulphites. Anyone who is and has the recalled products is advised not to consume them; they can either return them to the grocery store or throw them away.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall.