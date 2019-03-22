

CTV Montreal





An emergency recall has forced the STM to take 285 buses off the road.

The manufacturer Nova Bus issued the recall for hybrid buses made between 2016 and 2019 late Thursday.

It affects 285 buses used by the STM, and dozens more buses used by eight other transit agencies across Quebec. In all about vehicles are subject to the recall.

Nova Bus says there is a technical problem involving the steering system.

Transit companies in Longueuil and Quebec City said there would be schedule changes on Friday as a result of the recall.

The STL in Laval said Friday that it had already inspected its 83 hybrid Nova Buses and found they were in good order. As a result it will not have to change any schedules.

The Quebec Urban Transport Association (ATUQ) said it should not take long to inspect the recalled buses and ensure they are roadworthy.