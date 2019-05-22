“Rebuilding Dreams” Event, Featuring World-Leading Mentalist

Lior Suchard, to Benefit Kids with Serious Illnesses

WHAT: Rebuilding Dreams: An Evening Celebrating the Power of the Human Imagination in Fostering Hope. Featuring World-Leading Master Mentalist Lior Suchard.

Lior Suchard is widely regarded as the world’s greatest mentalist, entertaining with his notorious acts of thought influence and startling mind-reading predictions. He has amazed audiences in more 50 countries and astonished countless celebrities on popular TV specials hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Larry King, Barbara Walters, and many others.

WHEN: May 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Imperial Theatre

1430 Rue de Bleury, Montreal,

PRESENTED

BY: Chai Lifeline Canada, a national charity that provides support and care to children with life-threatening or lifelong illness and their families.

“We see firsthand every single day what a difference a little bit of compassion and support can make in lives of families living with pediatric illness,” said Mordechai Rothman, Executive Director of Chai Lifeline Canada.

“Being sick changes everything in a child’s life and taking care of an ill child depletes a family’s energy and fortitude,” he explained. “Chai Lifeline is focused on providing concrete services and emotional support that enable patients, siblings and parents to keep from feeling alone and devastated, and find hope and joy in their lives.”

With 535 volunteers helping 400 children and 2,000 family members, Chai Lifeline provides dozens of free initiatives. Programs include counseling, volunteer support to bring an extra measure of adult attention and stability to children’s lives, tutoring for children missing extended periods of school, family retreats, sibling programs, peer and professional support, and summer camps for kids with serious illnesses that help families retain a sense of normalcy and hope while fighting even the most dire pediatric diseases.

Purchase tickets at: https://chailifelinecanada.org/events/rebuilding-dreams-mtl/

