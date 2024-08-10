MONTREAL
    • 'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally

    This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services) This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services)
    Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.

    "Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," a post on Celine Dion's social media accounts reads. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?"

    Former president Trump has come under fire from other artists after he used their songs at rallies, including R.E.M., Tom Petty and Aerosmith.

    At the rally in Montanna on Friday night, a video shows of Dion singing the 1997 hit written by James Horner with lyrics from Will Jennings released with the Academy Award-winning film Titanic.

    The song won an Oscar for Best Original Song in addition to a Golden Globe and four Grammys.

    Dion made a dramatic appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony last month, performing Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" after months of treatment for the debilitating Stiff Persons' syndrome.

    Follow CTV News