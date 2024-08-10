'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," a post on Celine Dion's social media accounts reads. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?"
Former president Trump has come under fire from other artists after he used their songs at rallies, including R.E.M., Tom Petty and Aerosmith.
At the rally in Montanna on Friday night, a video shows of Dion singing the 1997 hit written by James Horner with lyrics from Will Jennings released with the Academy Award-winning film Titanic.
The song won an Oscar for Best Original Song in addition to a Golden Globe and four Grammys.
Dion made a dramatic appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony last month, performing Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" after months of treatment for the debilitating Stiff Persons' syndrome.
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins gold in breaking at Paris Olympics
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman
The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.
Lifeline services resume after Canada-wide overnight outage
Lifeline Canada's operations have returned to normal after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
-
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
-
Impacts of Debby's rainfall minor with some exceptions: City of Ottawa
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
-
Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
-
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
-
-
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
London
-
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
-
-
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Lawn bowling tournament in Kitchener raises funds for Kidney Foundation of Canada
A special sporting event was held in Kitchener on Saturday to raise funds for a good cause.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
-
SIU end investigation into man’s injury while in Windsor Police Service custody
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.
-
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
Barrie
-
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
-
Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
-
OPP seize unmarked cigarettes, charge alleged suspended driver
A man was charged with unmarked cigarette possession and driving with a suspended license in Orillia this week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
-
Removal of collapsed crane at Vancouver fire site could take 2 weeks, officials say
Everyone displaced by the massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood earlier this week will be able to return home Saturday, if their home is still standing, but it could still be two weeks before 41st Avenue reopens to traffic.
-
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Winnipeg
-
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
-
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
-
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
-
-
Owen Hart Foundation gives away thousands of backpacks to children in need
When the Owen Hart Foundation started its Backpack Giveaway Day about seven years ago, they were able to donate 150 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, dental hygiene gear and stuffed animals to kids in need.
Edmonton
-
Jasper's mayor says return date for residents will be announced Monday
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
-
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
-
Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
Regina
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
-
'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.