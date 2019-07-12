Montreal soccer fans are in for a treat: Real Madrid will be training Wednesday at Saputo Stadium.

Tickets to watch the prestigious Spanish club train are being sold at $20 each or by leaving a deposit of $150 for a subscription for Montreal Impact games in 2020. The deposit system gives access to up to four tickets for the Real Madrid training. Access is also free for members of the Impact club. All proceeds will be donated to the Montreal Impact Foundation.

The training will take place at 6 p.m. and Saputo Stadium gates will be open from 5 p.m. on.

"It was important for us to be able to provide access to Real Madrid as they visited us," said, Impact president Kevin Gilmore in a statement. "We want to always prioritize our members, but also allow the general public to have this unique experience. It is important for us to continue to establish ourselves as a leader in the world of soccer."

Real Madrid will train at Montreal's Nutrilait Centre until July 19 in preparation for the International Champions Cup in the United States.

The Impact will play its next game on Saturday night against Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium.