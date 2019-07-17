Featured Video
Real Madrid soccer squad wows fans, players as they train in Montreal
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 4:59PM EDT
One of the world's biggest and richest soccer teams is in town.
Real Madrid is preparing for a pre-season tournament by practicing at the Montreal Impact training site.
Fans are obviously excited – as are some Impact players.
