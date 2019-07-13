

CTV Montreal Staff





Real Madrid announced Saturday that Zinedine Zidane had left his team's Montreal training camp because one of his brothers had died.

The club said Friday that Zidane had to leave the camp for personal reasons and that his assistant David Bettoni would supervise the players during training.

The team confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that Farid Zidane had died.

"All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute's silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane," said the statement.

Real Madrid is training in Montreal until July 19 in preparation for the International Champions Cup, played in the United States.

The team is scheduled to hold a practice that is open to the public at Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.