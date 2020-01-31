Ready for winter: STM testing of new electric buses complete
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 3:13PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 3:20PM EST
MONTREAL -- The STM's new long-range electric buses have passed the test and will hit Montreal's wintery roads.
The STM recieved the first of its fleet of e-buses that began their 5,000-kilometre trial period on the streets in November. They were then sent for a closed course series of trials to test the buses in winter conditions.
"On a specially prepared slippery or snowy road, the bus's braking system, stability control and traction were pushed to the limits with controlled skids, accelerations and hard braking," the STM said in a statement.
With the tests' completion, the STM will continue the gradual commissioning of the remaining 29 buses by June.
