RCMP uncovers plot to sell drones and equipment to Libya

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says it has uncovered a plot to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.

The crimes were allegedly committed by two people who worked for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized United Nations agency with headquarters in Montreal.

"Using foreign front companies, the individuals behind the conspiracy allegedly circumvented existing international sanctions to facilitate illegal activities," the RCMP noted Tuesday.

Conspiracy charges have been filed against Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek, 61, and Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh, 37, in accordance with the United Nations Act and its Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions and Imposing Special Economic Measures on Libya.

Mhaouek was arrested by police and faces charges of conspiring "to facilitate purchases of Libyan oil between prohibited entities and the People's Republic of China contrary to the United Nations Act."

He is expected to appear Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse.

Sayeh, on the other hand, is considered wanted by police authorities, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"According to the investigation, Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh allegedly used a scheme that concealed military equipment sellers and buyers," the RCMP notes. "The equipment is subject to UN sanctions related to Libya."

A Red Notice has also been issued by INTERPOL.