MONTREAL
Montreal

    • RCMP say 2 Quebecers charged after importing ghost guns from the U.S.

    An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo.
    Share

    Two Quebec residents have been charged with importing half a dozen ghost guns from the United States, the RCMP said Friday.

    Ghost guns are made from assembled parts or 3D printers, making them difficult for police to trace. 

    The national police force alleges the two individuals smuggled six semi-automatic pistols at the Canada-U.S. land border in Lacolle, Que.

    Stacy St-Pierre, 42, and Ruby Sharma, 45, both from Pointe-des-Cascades, were charged with possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized. The two accused will appear in court in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on April 4.

    "The handguns in question, privately manufactured Glock-style Polymer 80s without serial numbers, are prohibited in Canada," the RCMP said in a news release.

    In March 2021, RCMP officers searched a man's vehicle near the U.S. border and found a stash of 249 of the same type of guns in five hockey bags. The 24-year-old driver was intercepted in Dundee, in southwestern Quebec, and was later convicted, according to the RCMP.

    Members of the public can contact the RCMP about illegal possession or trafficking of firearms by calling 1-800-771-5401.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    • 'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

      Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line. Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News