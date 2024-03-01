RCMP say 2 Quebecers charged after importing ghost guns from the U.S.

Two Quebec residents have been charged with importing half a dozen ghost guns from the United States, the RCMP said Friday.

Ghost guns are made from assembled parts or 3D printers, making them difficult for police to trace.

The national police force alleges the two individuals smuggled six semi-automatic pistols at the Canada-U.S. land border in Lacolle, Que.

Stacy St-Pierre, 42, and Ruby Sharma, 45, both from Pointe-des-Cascades, were charged with possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized. The two accused will appear in court in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on April 4.

"The handguns in question, privately manufactured Glock-style Polymer 80s without serial numbers, are prohibited in Canada," the RCMP said in a news release.

In March 2021, RCMP officers searched a man's vehicle near the U.S. border and found a stash of 249 of the same type of guns in five hockey bags. The 24-year-old driver was intercepted in Dundee, in southwestern Quebec, and was later convicted, according to the RCMP.

Members of the public can contact the RCMP about illegal possession or trafficking of firearms by calling 1-800-771-5401.