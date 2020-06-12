MONTREAL -- A Mi’kmaq man appears to have been shot and killed by RCMP in New Brunswick on Friday evening, with an arms-length Quebec police investigator set to look into the death.

Friends and family identified the victim on social media as Rodney Levi and said he was shot twice in or near Red Bank, N.B., near Miramichi. They described him as a father to a young girl.

A Quebec office tasked with independent oversight of police incidents said it was looking into a shooting that matched the same description, after “a request for assistance from the RCMP.”

A civilian died in an RCMP police response on the night of June 12, 2020, the agency said in a release late Friday night.

Preliminary information was that around 8 p.m. Atlantic time, “RCMP officers were reportedly informed of the presence of a disturbed person, possibly armed with a knife, in the vicinity of Miramichi,” said the report, which was only published at first in French.

“The police reportedly tracked down the individual in a building, armed with a knife,” it said.

“A police officer allegedly used an electric pulse weapon several times, without success.”

After the man allegedly “continued his charge against the police,” they said, one of the police officers allegedly fired his gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Quebec’s Office of Independent Investigations will be responsible for determining whether these details are correct and uncovering the rest of the information. It has assigned eight investigators, it said.

The office, whose acronym is the BEI, also called on Quebec provincial police to support them in the investigation. The Sûreté du Québec will provide two forensic identification technicians who will work under the supervision of the BEI investigators.

The investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this event to get in touch with it at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca