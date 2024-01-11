RCMP investigating if triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant was linked to terrorism

The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism.

The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Restaurant employee Ahmed May, 30, was arrested after three of his colleagues were injured in the knife attack.

RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier confirmed today in an email that the force is investigating to determine whether the attack was linked to terrorism.

May faces numerous charges including three counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault against two peace officers.

The accused is due back in court on Friday.