A Brossard home was raided by the RCMP on Friday as part of an FBI investigation into fraud.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, roughly 10 officers executed the search warrant on behalf of the American federal police.

No arrests were made but RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Camille Habel said the search was made in connection to an investigation of suspects fraudulently obtaining sensitive information to either use or sell.

Habel said cross-border cooperation has become more common as the Internet crosses national boundaries.

“We quite often work together, it’s either the RCMP’s help with an investigation in the United States and they’ll assist us in getting the information we need,” she said. “Crimes are being committed across borders.”