RCMP officers are dismantling an illegal lab located on des Sittelles St. in Chateauguay.

Authorities said in a tweet they suspect that the drugs Fentanyl and Carfentanil were inside the lab, located in a residental duplex.

Opération en cours: Démantèlement d’un laboratoire clandestin à Châteauguay. On suspecte la présence de fentanyl et de carfentanil. Un porte-parole de la GRC est sur place jusqu’à 17h. Infos: 514-939-8308. pic.twitter.com/tfrAhBpC67 — GRC Québec (@grcqc) December 16, 2017

Four individuals were arrested on-site and interrogated by RCMP officers.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Clandestine Laboratory Now Being Dismantled in Châteauguay: A fourth person has been arrested. — Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) December 16, 2017

More to come.