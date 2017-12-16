RCMP dismantling suspected Fentanyl lab in Chateauguay
RCMP officers and forensic technicians on the scene of a clandestine drug lab located on a residential street in Chateauguay, the South Shore. (Photo courtesy of RCMP/Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 4:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 16, 2017 5:17PM EST
RCMP officers are dismantling an illegal lab located on des Sittelles St. in Chateauguay.
Authorities said in a tweet they suspect that the drugs Fentanyl and Carfentanil were inside the lab, located in a residental duplex.
Opération en cours: Démantèlement d’un laboratoire clandestin à Châteauguay. On suspecte la présence de fentanyl et de carfentanil. Un porte-parole de la GRC est sur place jusqu’à 17h. Infos: 514-939-8308. pic.twitter.com/tfrAhBpC67— GRC Québec (@grcqc) December 16, 2017
Four individuals were arrested on-site and interrogated by RCMP officers.
They will appear in court at a later date.
Clandestine Laboratory Now Being Dismantled in Châteauguay: A fourth person has been arrested.— Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) December 16, 2017
More to come.