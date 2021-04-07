LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- The RCMP carried out a series of raids to break up a fake pharmaceutical ring Wednesday morning on the South Shore of Montreal.

The Mounties raided six addresses in Longueuil.

The agency was targeting an organized crime outfit that was manufacturing counterfeit pharmaceuticals, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Melanie Capiello Stebenn.

Early in the morning, officers could be seen entering businesses in hazmat suits.

"That's a safety precaution for the officers," said Capiello Stebenn. "It was pharmaceutical products so therefore there could be a risk for the officers. We can't take any risks.

The Mounties have made two arrests as a result of the raids.