RCMP breaks up money laundering ring
RCMP officers lead a suspect in a money laundering ring into a vehicle after he was arrested on Feb. 11, 2019 (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 10:00AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 11, 2019 12:39PM EST
The RCMP rounded up people accused of taking part in a money laundering ring that operated in Montreal and Toronto.
Twelve people were targetted in the Montreal area, with another seven in the Toronto region. Police had arrested 11 people by 9:30 a.m. Monday.
According to Sgt. Luc Thibault the people mentioned in the warrants "were collecting money from criminal groups in order to launder the fruits of their illicit activities."
More than 300 police officers from Montreal and Toronto took part in the raids, which started at 6 a.m. Monday.
The RCMP will release more details about the investigation Tuesday morning.
With a file from The Canadian Press
