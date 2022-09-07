RCMP, border officers carry out large police operation in Montreal suburb
Residents of a Montreal-area neighbourhood were shocked to see a heavy police presence Tuesday inside a home on their street where the federal border protection agency says it was carrying out a search warrant on a wanted man.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said they requested the assistance of the RCMP's emergency response team to arrest a man in Terrebonne, an off-island suburb about 30 kilometres north of Montreal.
The CBSA did not release further information about the operation.
Neighbours who live on Foucault Street told CTV News they heard three loud bangs around 4 p.m. from inside the apartment.
A CTV reporter went inside the dishevelled home Wednesday afternoon. The building owner says police broke a window to send a drone into the third-floor window, where broken glass and what appeared to be blood stains remained on the floor and walls of the room.
CTV is still awaiting details of the intervention from authorities.
The landlord told CTV she rented the home to a male tenant on a short-term lease and was notified by a neighbour that police were on the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbours told CTV they never had any problems with the renter, adding that he had two large dogs, and that he spoke neither English nor French.
With files from CTV Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.
