Razor could be cause of Quebec City electrocution death: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 3:11PM EDT
Police say a Quebec City man who died overnight may have been electrocuted by his own razor.
Local police received a call just after midnight today about an unconscious man in an apartment building.
When they arrived, officers noted the man had suffered burns to his chest.
A police spokeswoman says attempts were made to resuscitate the 25-year-old victim and that paramedics rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.
Const. Cyndi Pare says a police investigation is underway, as is another led by a coroner.
Pare says investigators haven't ruled out any hypothesis but she would not specify where the man was found in the apartment or who called 911.