Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem

Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.

Posts on social media recently show rats on the streets and in the parks.

"How are we going to let our grandchildren play in our yard when there's rats outside in the area?" asked Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension (Parc-Ex) city councillor Mary Deros. "We have six elementary schools in the area. How are these children going to go out? There's rampant rats running around in the day?"

Deros, who is in the opposition Ensemble Montreal party, said that the garbage piled up in alleyways lures the rats, as does food left out for other animals.

In the open square near the Jean-Talon metro station, chunks of bread are often left out for animals, and people feed the birds despite numerous signs posted in the square warning of fines for feeding the birds.

"This is where people are feeding the birds and what the birds don't eat, the rats will come out and finish it," said Deros.

Ensemble Montreal passed a motion a year ago at a council meeting calling on the city to adopt a plan to control the rat population.

The party says action hasn't been taken on this issue.

Deros lives in Parc-Ex and said the rat problem is the top priority.

"We need more cleaning brigades. We need the garbage to be picked up more often," said Deros.

Montreal Public Health did not respond to a CTV News request for comment on the impacts of the rat population.