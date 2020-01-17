MONTREAL -- Rating agencies have been quick to express their concerns about the finances of Bombardier, which is considering its options in reducing its heavy debt load, raising questions about its future.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday changed its outlook on Bombardier from 'stable' to 'negative', following in the footsteps of Moody's, which had done the same the evening before.

S&P doubts that Bombardier will be able to generate enough cash flow over the next few years to reduce its heavy long-term debt, currently estimated at US$9.3 billion.

Faced with persistent difficulties in its rail division, Bombardier also left doubts over its participation in the A220 jet, less than two years after having ceded control of the program formerly called C Series to Airbus.

The European giant has a 50.06 per cent stake in the A220 program, compared to 33.58 per cent for Bombardier and 16.36 per cent for the Quebec government, which injected $1 billion US in 2016.

Bombardier expects to burn through US$1.2 billion in cash for fiscal 2019, which is nearly US $600 million more than what was anticipated by financial analysts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.