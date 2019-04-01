

CTV Montreal





Street parking restrictions

Starting Monday, Montrealers are going to have to pay extra-close attention to parking restrictions - or else it'll cost a pretty penny.

As of April 1st, the city's seasonal parking restrictions come back into effect to allow street sweepers and other maintenance teams to do some much-needed cleanup.

In order to avoid a ticket, drivers will have to respect designated 'no parking' hours indicated on street signage.

A full list of the seasonal restrictions is available on the City of Montreal website.

Later this month, City Hall is expected to vote on a parking ticket increase; fines for an infraction may increase from $62 to $78.

Street parking rates

Parking in the city can be a challenge in the best of times, but with the above restrictions in mind, Montrealers will also be shelling out more to park on city streets as of Monday.

If you pay for parking by the hour, it'll cost you 25 cents more per hour across Montreal.

Parking in the Plateau may now cost as much as $3.75 an hour, or $2.75 in other areas of the city.

All the details are available on their website.

Expect to pay more for Hydro, too

In a controversial move, Quebec's Energy Board voted to increase the Hydro rate - also coming into effect on April 1st.

Hydro will now cost 0.9 per cent more for a medium-sized dwelling - meaning an increase of approximately $1.72 every month.

While it may seem like a trivial increase, some groups say the decision doesn't take into account low-income households city-wise.

In fact, protestors gathered at Phillips Square and staged a march to the Premier's office to demand action.

Between 2005 and 2017, Quebecers were reportedly overbilled $1.7 billion.

However, Hydro Quebec has consistently raised their rates over the years.

'Beer oh beer': Alcohol prices go up

If this news makes you want to drown your sorrows, be warned that the price of beer is also going up.

A 24 pack of Budweiser, for example, will cost upwards of 62 cents more per case – an increase of 2.4 per cent across the board.