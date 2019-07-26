

CTV Montreal Staff





There was a lot of excitement in Montreal North Friday as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher brought the NBA championship trophy to his hometown.

Boucher visited Parc le Carignan Friday afternoon and let fans take photos with him and the trophy.

The NBA champion moved to Montreal North from Saint Lucia as a child, and felt it was important to celebrate the win with his community

"I wanted the kids to see something special, have a special day and just realize that I'm not the only one who's a champion here. They're all champions and we're all champions together right now," he said.

Even if Boucher didn't play in the finals, many are inspired by his journey to the NBA.

"It's possible to make it," he said. "Maybe one day one of these kids is going to come back and be like, 'Hey, I made it because you came and showed me.' That would be the best thing for me. I just hope they see that it's possible and I just want to be an eye-opener for these kids."



