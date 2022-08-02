Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika t-shirt worn at Osheaga

Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial t-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.

The 27-year-old Brit took to the stage Saturday in a shirt depicting the word 'DESTROY' with a swastika underneath.

"I'm sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist/anti-regime t-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents," he tweeted. "I want you to know I stand firmly against anti-Semitism and fascism of any kind."

Osheaga organizers also took to social media Monday to address the issue, which caused much confusion among festivalgoers.

"We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt," they stated.

The t-shirt is a version of a design by renowned English designer Vivienne Westwood in partnership with Malcolm McLaren in the mid-1970s.

The original creation depicts a pink Nazi swastika in a red circle, an inverted image of Jesus on the cross and a postage stamp image of Queen Elizabeth under the word DESTROY.

It is often considered one of Westwood's most controversial designs and has been worn by Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger and British singer-songwriter Johnny Rotten.