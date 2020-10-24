MONTREAL -- The independent research organization, the Fraser Institute, released a ranking of Quebec schools that shows the province's high schools have improved in every corner of Quebec, while also showing that as many have declined in test scores.

The Report Card on Quebec Secondary Schools 2020 ranked 473 public, independent, French and English schools based on provincial tests in English, French, science and math.

This year, 44 schools across the province showed significant improvement, while 45 schools' performance declined.

Most improved marks went to College Citoyen, which went from 4.6 (out of 10) in 2015 to 6.0 in 2019. Ecole Saint-Marie in Princeville went from 3.6 in 2015 to 5.7.

“Our school rankings prove that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student,” said Yanick Labrie, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

Ten fastest-improving secondary schools in Quebec

Citoyen (Montreal): 4.6 (2015) - 6.0 (2019) Sainte-Marie (Princeville): 3.6 (2015) - 5.7 (2019) Saint-Jean-Bapitiste (Longueuil): 2.6 (2015) - 4.0 (2019) Jeanne-Mance (Montreal): 2.4 (2015) - 3.4 (2019) Pointe-aux-Trembles (Montreal): 3.7 (2015) - 5.3 (2019) Saint-Damien (Saint-Damien-de-Buckland): 5.1 (2015) - 6.8 (2019) Pierre-Laporte (Mont-Royal): 5.7 (2015) - 6.6 (2019) Saint-Jerome (Saint-Jerome): 5.6 (2015) - 6.8 (2019) du Havre-Jeunesse (Sainte-Julienne): 1.5 (2015) - 2.6 (2019) Augustin-Norbert-Morin (Sainte-Adele): 5.8 (2015) - 6.4 (2019)

Overall, the highest-ranked schools in the province on the Fraser Institute's list are French schools College Pasteur (9.6) in Montreal, Ecole d'education international in Laval (9.6) and College Regina Assumpta (9.4) in Montreal.

The lowest-ranked schools are Marie-Anne High School (2.7), Louis-Joseph-Papineau School (2.5) and Perspectives II High School (0.6); all in Montreal.

The complete list of the 473 schools ranking can be found here.

“Parents should use these rankings every year to assess their child’s school, and when necessary, to ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Labrie.