

The Canadian Press





Protesters in Montreal are hoping the housing crisis will become a central part of the federal election campaign.

Protesters are expected Sunday afternoon in the streets of Montreal at the call of the Popular Action Front for Urban Redevelopment (FRAPRU), which organized the citizen mobilization with the Regroupement Information Logement de Pointe Saint-Charles (RIL), the community development corporation (CDC), Action-Gardien.

These organizations advocate for low-income tenants who find it increasingly difficult to find affordable housing, they say.

In an interview with The Canadian Press before the march, FRAPRU spokeswoman Veronique Laflamme said the goal is to challenge the leaders of the various federal political parties to make a commitment to include housing development in their electoral platforms and make it a priority.

Laflamme maintains that there is a serious shortage of affordable rental housing in Montreal, especially large homes for families.

The march is also meant to sound the alarm against private real estate projects such as the construction of condos, or major projects such as the creation of a new baseball stadium in Montreal.

Protesters fear that these proposed projects will result in the displacement of less fortunate people, who have lived in these neighbourhoods for years, if no alternative is provided for them.

The kick-off of this rally is scheduled at 2 p.m. Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.