Rainfall warning in effect for the Greater Montreal Area

After a week of very hot weather, Montreal is about to get very wet.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and other surrounding areas.

"Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected through Tuesday morning," the warning reads. "Some areas will, however, receive more than 50 millimetres over this period, especially beginning late today."

🌧️ A low pressure system will bring up to 100 mm of rain locally for southern and central Quebec until Tuesday evening🌧️ Check out the warnings and updates here 👉 https://t.co/7UeMHs0y64#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/zVv4OTqRKN — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 9, 2023

Environment Canada says the rain may cause flash flooding and large puddles on roadways, so drivers should be cautious to avoid hydroplaning.

Rain is expected every day in Montreal this week, with high temperatures hovering between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. The rain is forecast to let up on Saturday.