Rainfall warning in effect for parts of Southern Quebec

A rainfall warning is in effect across the Greater Montreal area, as well as other parts of southern Quebec, according to Environment Canada Thursday.

The agency warns rain, which may sometimes become heavy, is expected.

"The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," it notes.

Across southern and central Quebec, rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 millimetres are expected throughout the day, with some areas already receiving between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain Wednesday night.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada notes.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.