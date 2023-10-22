Montreal

    • Rainfall warning ends in Montreal

    A child holds an umbrella on a rainy day. (CTV News) A child holds an umbrella on a rainy day. (CTV News)

    A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada ended Sunday afternoon.

    The weather warning ended just before 4 p.m.

    Environment Canada had warned that total rainfall amounts could reach between 40 and 60 millimetres in some areas until Sunday evening.

    The forecast called for a high of 8 C in Montreal with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The winds will remain into the evening as the temperature drops slightly to 7 C.

    Drier conditions are expected on Monday as the skies clear. Environment Canada said the high should reach 11 C. The low is 3 C.

