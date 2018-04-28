

The Canadian Press





Officials are monitoring Quebec’s rivers this weekend as predicted rainfall could lead to flooding in several regions on Sunday and Monday.

Flooding has already occurred in Beauce, where the situation has improved after the Chaudiere River overflowed its banks.

According to Public Safety Civil Security Advisor Emilie Maude, eight people were removed from the Scott area while in Ste-Marie 40 people were forced from their homes. Roughly 150 basements were flooded and access to 20 houses is still difficult.

Other properties have seen water seeping in in Vallee-Jonction and St-Joseph-de-Beauce.

One resident was found dead in his basement in Ste-Marie.

According to Hydro-Meteo Director of Operations Pierre Corbin, rivers remain under surveillance in the Ottawa Valley, Lanaudiere, Monteregie and Quebec City regions.