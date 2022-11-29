Rainfall and wind warnings in Quebec forecast

The last day of November will be warm, wet and very windy. A storm system moving into Quebec will drive the temperatures up across the South and bring heavy rain and possibly damaging winds.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings, mainly north of Montreal. Areas like Lachute, Saint-Jerome and Saint-Eustache could see between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain beginning midday. Montreal is under a special weather statement, with up to 20 mm of rainfall possible and very gusty winds. Wind warnings have been issued for the Richelieu-Valley/Saint-Hyacinthe regions with gusts up to 90 km/h possible.

Weather watches and warnings for Nov. 29, 2022.

The wet weather is expected to move into Southern Quebec just before noon on Wednesday.

Futurecast for Nov. 29, 2022.

Montreal will see steady rain through the afternoon and wind gusts up to 90 km/h will be possible through the evening hours. Loose objects and Christmas decorations - especially inflatables - could be tossed around.

Futurecast of winds for Nov. 29, 2022.

Rainfall will taper off in Montreal through the evening hours and colder air moving in will cause a changeover to scattered flurries. Winds will continue to be an issue into Thursday with Montreal seeing gusts up to 50 km/h.

Temperatures will warm again into the weekend.

Five-day forecast starting Nov. 29, 2022.

AVERAGE HIGH: 1 C

AVERAGE LOW: -7 C