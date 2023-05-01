Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province.
On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
A dozen minor floods were reported, and in almost all cases, public safety indicated that waters were rising. This was notably the case on some of the shores of Lake Deux-Montagnes in the Montreal area and Lake Maskinongé in the Mauricie region, as well as near the Petite Nation and Ottawa rivers, the Rivière des Prairies and on the shores of the Rivière Noire and the Ouareau River.
A handful of other lakes and rivers were also being monitored.
Rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for the beginning of the week remained in effect Monday morning in several regions: Outaouais, Lanaudière, The Laurentians, Montérégie, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, Quebec City and Charlevoix.
The Ottawa River Planning and Regulation Board predicted Sunday that water levels could rise above the peak levels observed last week due to additional runoff generated by rainfall.
The commission was also forecasting minor flooding in flood-prone areas along the river between Gatineau and Montreal.
Homes along the Ottawa river in the town of Rigaud, Que., just west of the island of Montreal, are on high alert with a total of 30 to 50 millimeter's of rain expected from Sunday evening into Monday. Homes are already threatened by high water levels along the river on Sunday, April 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
MONTREAL WEEKLONG FORECAST
The Metro Montreal area remained under its rainfall warning Monday morning, with showers expected to end around noon before starting back up again overnight.
Monday’s high is 12 degrees.
Tuesday should bring a mix of sun and cloud, with periods of rains starting in the afternoon as temperatures rise to 14.
On Wednesday, more showers are expected, and a high of nine.
The rain should stop by Thursday, which will see a high of 12 degrees under cloudy skies.
The sun is expected to break through on Friday with some clouds and a high of 17 degrees.
Warmer temperatures should arrive by the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 and 22 on Saturday and Sunday.
-- Published with files from The Canadian Press.
