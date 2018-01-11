

CTV Montreal





Thursday marked day four of a five-day snow cleanup operation following the 25 centimetres that fell on Montreal on the weekend, but with more bad weather on the horizon, things could get tricky.

Friday’s weather forecast calls for rain and city officials said that some drains could get clogged with snow and ice. That doesn’t bode well for Saturday, when the city is expected to be on the receiving end of a major snow storm.

Complicating things is laws regulating the hours worked by city cleanup crews. After working for five days, the workers are obligated to take a 24-hour break that starts overnight on Friday.

The city has assigned 3,000 workers to ensure storm drains are cleared.

According to the city, 70 per cent of the current snow clearing operation is completed, though in Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG, the job was just 48 per cent done as of Thursday.

“We started the operation on Monday and normally we take five days to retrieve all that snow from the streets of Montreal,” said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. “We worked very hard this week and because tomorrow we’re expecting rain and on Saturday we’re going to have 15 centimetres of snow, we have to keep working on the operation. But we have to do it in a safe way.”