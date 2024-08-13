MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Rail companies start to halt certain shipments as lockout threat looms

    CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The country's two main railways are starting to block shipments ahead of a possible strike or lockout next week.

    Canadian National Railway Co. says in an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press that the company has begun to embargo some hazardous goods from the U.S. in anticipation of a work stoppage.

    CN says it plans to bar more commodities this week if no agreement with workers is reached.

    On Friday, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. said it will temporarily ban traffic of dangerous materials to ensure none wind up stranded on the tracks in the event of job action.

    The two railways warned last week they will lock out some 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers on Aug. 22 unless they find common ground on new contracts after negotiations stalled over scheduling and wages.

    Shippers and producers say a work stoppage would snarl the country's supply chain, halting freight traffic and disrupting industries.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News