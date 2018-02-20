Radiohead to perform at Bell Centre July 16, 17
In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform during the band's headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (AP / Chris Pizzello)
La Presse Canadienne
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 4:12PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 4:17PM EST
Radiohead is coming to Montreal this summer.
They will be performing at the Bell Centre on July 16 and 17.
The British group has announced the dates of a North American summer tour, which will begin July 7 in Chicago and will conclude on August 1 in Philadelphia. Toronto is the only other Canadian city on the tour, with benefit shows scheduled for July 19 and 20.
New shows in the United States and Canada extend the band's most recent world tour, `A Moon Shaped Pool.'
These are the first performances by Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Phil Selway in North America since spring 2017.
Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday.
