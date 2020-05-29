JOLIETTE, QC -- Musician and radio host Dan Bigras is recovering and getting better a week after being seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the Lanaudiere region.

He posted on his Facebook page that despite a broken collarbone, his physical condition is improving and that his morale has never been down since the incident.

The 62-year-old artist thanked the many people who sent him messages of encouragement. He said that he will resume radio hosting on the Cogeco network as of June 22.

In his message, however, he expressed his surprise that he was unable to obtain the accident report that he was involved in from the police.

Bigras’s ATV accident resulted in numerous cuts, a concussion and four rib fractures, in addition to the serious collarbone injury. He was treated at the Lanaudiere Regional Hospital Centre, in Joliette.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.