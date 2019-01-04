Featured Video
Radio Canada under fire for Trump, Trudeau New Year's Eve sketch
The Radio-Canada CBC building is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, June 5, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 7:12AM EST
A scene mocking the prime minister's ill-fated trip to India last February was must-see T-V on New Year's Eve in Quebec.
But the character playing a pot-smoking Justin Trudeau is not what has Radio-Canada on the defensive.
Instead, the French arm of the C-B-C has been under a barrage of online criticism from people claiming a part of the sketch involving a gorilla -- with Donald Trump's signature hair and red tie -- knocking over talking cows was racist and made a mockery of Indian culture.
Critics of the show, known as "Bye bye," also bristled at a scene in which the Trudeau character is seated and plays a flute as gasoline-pump hoses rise from baskets on either side of him.
The broadcaster said its intention "was in no way to disrespect the Indian community or Indian traditions or culture."
