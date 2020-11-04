QUEBEC CITY -- The many Quebec motorists who have a license plate whose reflective film comes off now have two more options to have it replaced for free.

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) announced that it is now offering an online replacement service for damaged or defective plates, so people don't have only to go to an SAAQ service centre.

Customers can request a replacement using a form available on the SAAQ website. They will then receive their new license plate by post, at their home, within approximately 40 working days.

The crown corporation confirmed that after sending their old plate and waiting to receive the new one, motorists will be able to continue using their vehicles on the road.

The SAAQ added that defective license plates with the reflective film peeling off will be replaced free of charge.

NOUVEAU SERVICE - Remplacez votre plaque endommagée ou défectueuse dès maintenant sur notre site Web! Posted by Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ on Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Also, thanks to the online service, the same registration number will read replacement plates will be able to carry the same registration number as the corresponding old plates.

The SAAQ is reminding customers using the online service that it is important to return the damaged or defective license plate to the SAAQ to ensure that it will not be used illegally.

Customers will have the option of returning the replaced plate by mail, in the postage-paid envelope provided to them by the SAAQ, or dropping it off at an SAAQ service point.

Only one replacement request will be accepted for the same plate, and once a request has been sent, it will not be possible to modify or cancel it.

The service does not allow for the replacement of a lost or stolen license plate or an old unused plate. The SAAQ offers a separate service in these situations.

The SAAQ said that when the reflective film peels off and causes discoloration of the numbers and letters, the plate is then considered defective.

For safety reasons, the organization is asking motorists to have it changed because it is important that the license plate is in good condition and readable at all times.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.