

The Canadian Press





With just over four months go to before Quebecers head to the polls, the province’s chief electoral officer is asking Quebecers to ensure they’re on the voter’s list.

In a statement, Pierre Reid said checking can now be done online via a new web platform available at www.elections.quebec.

Reid said voters should check their status as soon as possible as registering to vote or changing one’s address will be impossible on election day.

The new web platform also aims to make voters aware of the importance of exercising their right to vote, giving information on the voting system and instructions on acquiring further information.

The chief electoral officer noted that the upcoming election will be the first time that millennials, Generation X and the baby boomers will be equally represented demographically, but cautioned that this figure is theoretical and will rely on voters turning out.